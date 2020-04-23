Jennifer Lopez opens up about pink diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez still remembers the happiest moments she spent with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck who presented her with a large pink diamond engagement ring in 2002.

The 'Wedding Planner' singer was the talk of the town after receiving the ring that no one had really ever seen before, as it stood out with its six carats and pretty light pink color. Its cost was reported $1.2 million.



The 'Jenny From The Block' star, during a recent interview, revealed that she 'loved getting' the unusual ring.



The bit about the ring came up when Jenny was asked what she is doing in quarantine.



She said she was showing movies to her kids - she has twins Max and Emme, 12, with Anthony, and Alex has two daughters as well.

One of the films she had seen was 1968's Funny Girl with her idol Barbra Streisand.

Then the 'On The Floor' singer said: 'I met her [Streisand] at an Oscar party, years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know,'she said.

He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was whatever,' she commented.

'I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong,' the Bronx native said, trying to be more positive.

'So, she came up to me, and like, she’s heard of it. I’m like, "Oh My God." And she’s like, "Can I see your ring?"