Bruce Willis' daughter reveals why he's staying with her and Demi Moore

Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis has explained the reason why her father is staying with her and ex-wife during Demi Moore during the lockdown instead of his wife Emma.

During a recent episode of the 'Dopey' podcast, she said , "My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters. But my younger sister … who has never gotten a talk about not f***king with hypodermic needles …. she found needles at a park and she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor." "My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters," she added.



She explained that the "Die Hard" actor and his wife Emma Heming were due to join them as a family.

The 28-year-old said s Bruce Willis had arrived earlier and Emma Heming had to stay back because of her sister's foot injury. Scout said the lockdown was imposed all of a sudden, leaving Bruce Willis with them and Emma Heming back in LA.







