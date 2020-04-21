Gwyneth Paltrow’s kind gesture for Leonardo DiCaprio’s charity goes down the drain

Gwyneth Paltrow is under fire for donating one of her Oscar’s dress to 'All-In charity challenge' headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio.



The actress recently she came forth sharing that she would like to give away the hand-beaded silver Calvin Klein creation because ‘it was a good one to donate’ and that its ‘end if the 90s styles’ has made a comeback.

However, fans found discord in Gwyneth’s statement as they recalled how she once dissed the ensemble, terming it as not more than ‘okay.’

“The first is the Calvin Klein. It’s an okay dress but not Oscars material. I chose it because I wanted to disappear that year,” the actress wrote in her post.

Meanwhile, a fan commented, “Mmmmm she said in an interview that this one and a McQueen dress were her worst dresses,” whereas another one wrote, “Donate money not a dress you ‘can’t’ wear anymore,” another one wrote.

“Bid on a dress. Are you joking. Just help people. I can not applaud you,” one fan chastised the star in her Instagram comments. “My uncle has started a covid challenge to GIVE to people in need. And you are talking about auctioning an old Calvin dress right now. Wake up!!”