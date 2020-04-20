Pakistan's inflation to decrease to 4.8%, debt-to-GDP ratio to 73% in 2025: IMF

AFP/Rodrigo Garrido/Files

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's inflation and debt-to-GDP ration were expected to fall respectively to 4.8% and 73% by 2025, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Monday.



In a five-year forecast, the IMF said there would be a considerable slump in the country's loans, as well as inflation. This decrease, it added, would be witnessed starting 2021.



It added that inflation would go down from 10.5% to 4.8% in five years. The rates in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 were forecast at 9.0%, 8.0%, 6.1%, 4.9%, and 4.8%, respectively.

The IMF noted that debt-to-GDP ratio would also decrease from 90% to 73% in five years. The rates in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 were forecast at 87.8%, 83.7%, 80.8%, 77.4%, and 73.0%, respectively.