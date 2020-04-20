close
Mon Apr 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 20, 2020

Pakistan's inflation to decrease to 4.8%, debt-to-GDP ratio to 73% in 2025: IMF

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 20, 2020
AFP/Rodrigo Garrido/Files

WASHINGTON: Pakistan's inflation and debt-to-GDP ration were expected to fall respectively to 4.8% and 73% by 2025, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Monday.

In a five-year forecast, the IMF said there would be a considerable slump in the country's loans, as well as inflation. This decrease, it added, would be witnessed starting 2021.

It added that inflation would go down from 10.5% to 4.8% in five years. The rates in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 were forecast at 9.0%, 8.0%, 6.1%, 4.9%, and 4.8%, respectively.

The IMF noted that debt-to-GDP ratio would also decrease from 90% to 73% in five years. The rates in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 were forecast at 87.8%, 83.7%, 80.8%, 77.4%, and 73.0%, respectively.

Latest News

More From Pakistan