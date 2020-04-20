Karachi: Police officer arrested on charges of working for RAW

Files

KARACHI: A police officer was arrested in the city on Monday on charges of working for the Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Geo News reported.

According to police officials, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) police and other undercover bodies arrested the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shehzad Pervaiz from Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi.

The arrested ASI— who is also a resident of Gulestan-e-Juahar — was stationed at the Shahrah-e-Faisal police station, the police officials said, adding that two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession.

According to police reports, the arrested person is affiliated with the MQM-London and was also involved in various terrorist activities in the past. Moreover, the accused was also working as a key member in groups that are accused of being involved in target killings in Karachi.

However, further investigation in this matter is underway, police authorities notified.