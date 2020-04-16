BAFTA-winning filmmaker Hassan Akkad becomes hospital cleaner

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hassan Akkad, a BAFTA-winning filmmaker, has joined the NHS as a hospital cleaner in order to help in the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.
Hassan Akkad, who won a BAFTA for Best Factual Series in 2017 for the three-part documentary film 'Exodus: Our Journey to Europe', revealed on Twitter that he is joining the NHS frontline in the wake of the global health emergency.
The 23-year-old filmmaker said: "Honoured to join an army of cleaners disinfecting COVID wards our local hospital after receiving training.
"London has been my home since leaving Syria, and the least I can do is making sure my neighbours and the amazing NHS staff are safe and sound."
