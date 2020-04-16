close
Wed Apr 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 16, 2020

BAFTA-winning filmmaker Hassan Akkad becomes hospital cleaner

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 16, 2020

Hassan Akkad, a BAFTA-winning filmmaker, has joined the NHS as a hospital cleaner in order to help in the battle against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hassan Akkad, who won a BAFTA for Best Factual Series in 2017 for the three-part documentary film 'Exodus: Our Journey to Europe', revealed on Twitter that he is joining the NHS frontline in the wake of the global health emergency.

 The 23-year-old filmmaker said: "Honoured to join an army of cleaners disinfecting COVID wards our local hospital after receiving training.

"London has been my home since leaving Syria, and the least I can do is making sure my neighbours and the amazing NHS staff are safe and sound."


