Bulls rule PSX as market gains 19.45 points

ISLAMABAD: Bulls dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 31242.19 points with the positive change of 19.45 points (0.06%) as compared to 31,222.74 points on the last working day.

A total of 185,594,870 shares worth Rs7.481 billion exchanged hands as compared to the trade of 130,415,063 shares worth Rs4.815 billion during the previous day.

As many as 354 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Wednesday, out of which 209 recorded gain and 131 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.