Liam Hemsworth details how he stayed sane after divorce with Miley Cyrus

Nearly seven months after he called it quits from his marriage with Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth has finally come forward to detail all that he has been through ever since the big decision was made public last year in August.

During an interview with Men’s Health, the 30-year-old actor came forth detailing how he stayed sane following his failed marriage as well as the pressure of constantly being under the watch of hawkeyed tabloids and reporters.

“Yeah, look, there are times when you want to lash out and say something…because from my point of view, the majority of the time things that are written about me are completely false. There are times when you want to speak up, and there are other times when it’s not worth it, because you’re just going to draw more attention to it, and then it’s better to just not think about it and let it all wash away,” he said.

“These days, I don’t want to invest any more time in worrying about that sort of stuff. I remind myself of what to appreciate now and to enjoy every moment as much as possible, whether that be working or with my family or whatever I’m doing. Just trying to find a positive in it all and enjoy life as much as possible,” he went on to say.

He further revealed how he now appreciates “the little things. It’s something I always try to remind myself to do, especially in times that maybe things aren’t going the way I planned or the way I wanted things to go.”

Treading further in the interview, the actor refrains from directly addressing his divorce with ex-wife Miley Cyrus but does reveal how he dealt with the pressure and stress that came subsequent to it.

“Appreciating what I do have and searching for things that make me happy and things that make me a better person and … Honestly, the past six months . . . I’d say exercise and fitness is a big thing for me to just feel balanced and levelheaded,” he said.

The former couple, after a ten-year on-and-off relationship, got married in December of 2018. However, their marriage couldn’t last longer than seven months as they filed for a divorce in August 2019.