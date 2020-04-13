Prince Harry in for a major life change during his time in the United States

After shifting to Los Angeles, it appears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be undergoing a number of changes, however, it appears that change will come in the form of culture shock for Prince Harry in particular.

Many royal fans are wondering how Prince Harry expects to assimilate into the US, fortunately, and as it appears Lady Julie Montagu, an American married into the British aristocracy has some insight into what Prince Harry might be in for.

Before marriage, Montagu was a former member of Ladies of London a TV host and a yoga teacher, however, later her life changed drastically after marrying Lord Luke Montague, heir to the Earl of Sandwich.

"I always say whenever you meet an American, you know their life story within 24 hours," Montagu says. "We're very emotionally open, which I think for Harry is actually a really good thing. He'll be able to talk about his feelings, probably more than he was able to talk about over here. I wouldn't be surprised if we start to hear a little bit more about how he feels about losing his mother at age 12, and maybe how he and Megan were treated in the press over here."

She is also well versed in raising multi-nationality children, "My husband grew up knowing you should be fully dressed for meals, socks and shoes on," Montagu says. "We set the table for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And when I say set the table, I mean set the table. We have placemats, all the cutlery out, the glasses, and we serve everyone as our guests."

Keeping in mind her own upbringing, Montagu imagines, Meghan’s approach to parenting might be like her own. "I remember one thing my husband said to me when we were dating is that every time I spoke to my parents, I'd hang up the phone and say, 'I love you mom and dad,'" she further recalls, "I'm like, yeah, that's what we do! My kids say 'I love you' all the time, and we hug."

"That cheery, optimistic outlook on life is everywhere in America and it's so contagious. I love it. And my kids always notice how much people greet each other on the street,” Montagu admits.

However, one major difference she pointed out between life in the UK vs US is the customer service. "America has the best customer service in the whole wide world. It's three rings on the phone and someone is there on the other end, or you go into a shop and as soon as you walk in, they greet you, and when you leave they say 'oh, have a great day!'"

Before signing off she stated, "I feel like he has found somebody that he can be emotionally open with and I think that's a really good thing," she says. "Family becomes the most important thing."