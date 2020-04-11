Cardi B donates $1 million to families hit hardest by coronavirus pandemic

Amidst these catastrophic times, multiple luminaries are coming forth to extend a helping hand to all those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



American rapper Cardi B has become the latest to contribute towards the battle against Covid-19 after she announced her partnership with Fashion Nova, pitching in $1,000 hourly to all families who have been hit hardest.

“Thank you guys for supporting me and @FashionNova, I teamed up with them to help those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic,” she said on her Instagram.

“Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs. #FashionNovaCARES & I are giving away $1,000 EVERY HOUR until we’ve given away $1 MILLION DOLLARS to those directly affected by this crisis,” she continued.

She further urged her followers to share their stories and not be ‘shy’ asking for help, before singing Lean on Me.





Earlier this month, the rapper was rushed to the hospital over stomach pains. The 27-year-old announced to her fans through an Instagram Live session that she had been feeling sick but thankfully has not contracted the coronavirus.

With a wrapped towel around her head, and a face mask on with a pair of shades, the rapper said: “I was weighing at least 130 [pounds] and now I'm back to weighing 124. Like literally I weigh 124 because I was throwing up my [expletive] life away, man.”