'Thor: Love And Thunder': Director opens up about Christian Bale's role

While it is confirmed that Christian Bale has joined the cast of Thor: Love And Thunder, filmmakers have remained tight-lipped about his role in the film.

Taika Waititi, the director of the film, Thursday hosted an Instagram Live to discuss his upcoming Marvel movie that was announced last year.

Waititi, who was joined by Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson during Insta Live, also addressed the rumors about Christian Bale's role and Loki's appearance in "Thor 4".

Fans who have been speculating that Bale would likely essay the role of Sliver Sufer were left disappointed when the director said the former Batman is not playing Surfer.

He also revealed that Silver Surfer is not going to make any appearance in the film.

When asked about Loki's appearance, Taika Waititi said, “Oh, yes… I can’t say. If I had wanted to kill Loki for some reason, I would ask about it and Marvel might have told me that they needed him for Infinity War. That’s how I usually find out about the stuff that’s coming up."