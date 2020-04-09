Bulls rule PSX as market closes 31,837 points

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday turned around and witnessed bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 31,837.30 points with the positive change of 866.03 points (2.8%) as compared to 30,971.27 points on the last working day .

A total of 216,513,232 shares worth Rs8.547 billion exchanged hands as compared to the trade 181,000,392 shares worth Rs5.893 billion during the previous day.

As many as 352 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Thursday, out of which 276 recorded gain and 57 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.