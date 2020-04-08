Sajal Ali takes fans on a trip to nostalgia with childhood picture

A throwback photo of Pakistani actress Sajal Ali with her father has won the hearts on social media.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared the throwback photo from her childhood with her father. She captioned the picture: “That’s how I use to salam. It was actually shaaam #Bachpan.”





The cute picture has taken the internet by storm and has won the hearts of thousands of fans within no time.

Sajal, who is in self-isolation with husband Ahad Raza Mir, also shared her adorable photo with hubby from their wedding ceremony on her Instagram Story.



