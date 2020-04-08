Jennifer Aniston cracks up seeing ex John Mayer make a self-deprecating joke

Hollywood’s leading lady Jennifer Aniston has been keeping her fans on the toes with her Instagram activity during her self-quarantine period.

The 51-year-old Friends alum was spotted sneaking into her past paramour John Mayer’s Instagram Live session where he remembered the late music great Bill Withers after his recent passing.

Mayers opened up about his connection with the deceased Ain’t No Sunshine hit maker who breathed his last at 81, last Monday.

"For as long as I have been a fan of his or knew him personally, I never saw the man compromise on his principles. Ever,” the 42-year-old Daughters singer recalled.

"And that’s just more to take. That’s just more to take. Whether he was speaking to you or speaking to an interviewer 15 years ago, 14, 13 years ago, everything he said is useful.”

“Four percent of the things that I say are useful. One hundred percent of the things he said were useful,” he added.

Hearing that last self-deprecating comment come from her former flame, Jennifer couldn’t help but slip in some chuckles taking a dig at him during the live session.

Fans were quick to notice how Mayer’s jab at himself about integrity, cracked up his ex-girlfriend.

The two had dated for a brief period back in 2008 and had patched things up in 2009. Their reconciliation, however, couldn’t last long either as they parted ways in March of 2009.

“They had some disagreements and decided to not continue to see each other,” People reported back in the day.

That being said, the two ended things on a cordial note as Jennifer during an interview with Vogue in 2008 had said about their split: "He had to put that out there that he broke up with me.”

"And especially because it's me. It's not just some girl he's dating. I get it. We're human. But I feel seriously protective of him and us. Trust me, you'll never see that happen again from that man. And it doesn't take away from the fact that he is a wonderful guy. We care about each other.”

“It's funny when you hit a place in a relationship and you both realize, We maybe need to do something else, but you still really, really love each other. It's painful. There was no malicious intent. I deeply, deeply care about him; we talk, we adore one another. And that's where it is,” she added.