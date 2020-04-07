Karachi police seal textile mills for violating coronavirus lockdown orders

KARACHI: Police said Tuesday they had sealed two textile mills in the metropolis for violating the coronavirus lockdown instructions following an operation headed by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani.

The senior superintendent of police for Malir, Syed Muhammad Ali Raza, said operations were carried out at two facilities owned by Yunus Textile Mills Limited and Alkaram Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd. Following the raid, the owners, as well as top administrative officers, were taken into custody, he added.

Commissioner Shallwani then ordered both factories to be closed, Raza said, adding that the mill owners and administrative officers were released after they submitted written assurances that they will not violate the lockdown orders in the future.

The police official added that Alkaram had violated the lockdown 10 days ago as well and an official case was filed against their administration. However, after obtaining bail, they had reopened their facility.

However, both factories were now to remain sealed as long as the lockdown continued, Raza underlined.