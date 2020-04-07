PSX gains 652 points to close at 31,231 points

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed a bullish trend as the KSE-100 index closed at 31,231.55 points with a positive change of 652.40 points (2.13 %) as compared to 30,579.15 points on the last working day.



A total of 172,769,586 shares worth Rs6.751 billion exchanged hands as compared to the trade 233,329,238 shares worth Rs8.711 billion during the previous day.

As many as 335 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 215 recorded gain and 100 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

