Ayeza Khan cooks Halwa Puri for family with love

Pakistan’s leading actress Ayeza Khan, who has been sharing adorable photos and videos with fans from self-isolation, cooked halwa puri for breakfast for her family on Tuesday.



The Mehar Posh actress shared the picture of the breakfast on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Achievement. Halwa puri nashta readyyy…..#withlove.”

She also shared a photo of her sporting a surgical mask and gloves with caption, “Making Mask and gloves my style statement. #safetyfirst.”

Ayeza Khan is currently essaying the role of Mehru alongside Danish Taimoor in Geo Entertainment’s romantic drama serial Mehar Posh.



The drama has won the hearts of the fans and its first episode has broken all previous records of Pakistani drama industry.