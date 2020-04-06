PSX loses 1,042 points to close at 30,579

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)on Monday witnessed a bearish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 30,579.15 points with a negative change of 1042.64 points (3.30%) as compared to 31,621.79 points on the last working day.



A total of 233,329,238 shares worth Rs8.711 billion exchanged hands as compared to the trade of 251,874,893 shares worth Rs 9.262 billion during the previous day.

As many as 339 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 47 recorded a gain and 278 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.