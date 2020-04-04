close
Sat Apr 04, 2020
AFP
April 4, 2020

OPEC meeting on Monday likely to be postponed few days: sources

AFP
Sat, Apr 04, 2020
AFP

VIENNA: A special meeting to discuss output cuts between OPEC and other major oil producers, among them Russia, will now likely be put back several days from Monday, a source close to the cartel said.

"It now seems probable that the meeting will take place later in the week," said the source, who asked not to be named.

Oil prices have tumbled to levels not seen for decades due to the coronavirus outbreak, with an additional hit coming after Russia and OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia failed to agree new production cuts and instead launched a price war.

