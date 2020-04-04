Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor-starrer 'Mehar Posh’ wins hearts

Pakistan’s leading actress Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s much-awaited drama serial Mehar Posh was premiered on Geo Entertainment on Friday, April 3, 2020.



Directed by Mazhar Moin, the first episode of the romantic drama serial has won the hearts of fans and followers of the real-life couple.

Ayeza Khan is essaying the role of Mehru while Danish as Shahjahan.



Earlier, Ayeza and Danish had been treating fans with adorable behind the scenes photos and teasers of the drama.

Before marriage, the couple had shared the screens in multiple drama serials including 'Saari Bhool Hamari Thi', 'Shareek e Hayat', 'Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain' as well as a telefilm called 'Jab We Wed'.

