Sara Bareilles wins secret coronavirus battle, shares video on Instagram Stories

Grammy winner Sara Bareilles revealed on Thursday that she has won the secret coronavirus battle.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter has posted a video on her Instagram Stories, updating fans on her condition after confessing she had contracted COVID-19.



"Just wanted to check in," she started. "I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do.



"I had it (COVID-19). I’m fully recovered, just so you know. I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love and just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around. Lots of love you guys. Take care of yourselves."

Sara didn’t add any details but she most likely contracted the virus while starring in the West End production of her musical Waitress – her co-star Gavin Creel also believes he contracted the virus but opted to self-isolate and not get tested. Several other cast members from the show did test positive, according to reports.



On March 13, Bareilles had announced that the run of her musical “Waitress” in London’s West End would be canceled due to the spread of coronavirus. The show was based on the 2007 film of the same name, and had performances on Broadway between 2016 and January 2020. Bareilles wrote the music and lyrics for it, and earned a Tony nomination for best original score, in addition to the show’s best musical nod.

Bareilles joins actors Tom Hanks, Daniel Dae Kim and Idris Elba among the celebrities who are now out of quarantine after winning their battle with the coronavirus.

