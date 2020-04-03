Dua Lipa cuts down smoking and alcohol to save her voice

Dua Lipa, who is currently staying with US model boyfriend Anwar Hadid in London amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, has reduced intake of alcohol and cigarettes to save her voice.

The singer said: "I don't do dairy when I'm singing. I've also stopped drinking and I don't smoke, either, when I'm touring."



Dua's second album, 'Future Nostalgia,' was primed for release at the start of April, and her diary for the rest of 2020 was packed - with a world tour, a Glastonbury slot and an appearance on Saturday Night Live all scheduled for the coming weeks.

But while artists like Lady Gaga, Sam Smith and Haim have delayed their albums due to the coronavirus, Dua chose to bring hers forward, giving it to fans a week earlier than planned.

But with her tour now delayed because of coronavirus, she may be able to put off her health kick for a bit.

She said: "It's rubbish to postpone the tour but we all have to be safe.