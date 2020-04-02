close
Thu Apr 02, 2020
April 2, 2020

Tom Hanks pays heartfelt tribute to Fountains Of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger

Thu, Apr 02, 2020

Tom Hanks paid homage to Fountains Of Wayne star Adam Schlesinger, who reportedly died from coronavirus. He was 52.

The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning musician, also known for his work on the TV show 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend', died in New York on Wednesday. 

His family had earlier said Schlesinger had been sedated and was on a ventilator after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Shortly after news of his death was reported, stars from film, TV and music paid tribute. 

Adam Schlesinger, singer and songwriter, was best known for rock band Fountains Of Wayne.

