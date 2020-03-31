Publisher Jang Group Mir Javed ur Rahman passes away

KARACHI: Chairman and Printer Publisher Jang Group, Mir Javed ur Rahman, the eldest son of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, and brother of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, passed away on Tuesday.



Mr Rahman was being treated at a private hospital in Karachi. According to the hospital report, he was suffering from lung cancer.

Mr Rahman was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.