Tue Mar 31, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 31, 2020

Publisher Jang Group Mir Javed ur Rahman passes away

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 31, 2020
Mir Javed Rahman, Publisher Roznama Jang

KARACHI: Chairman and Printer Publisher Jang Group, Mir Javed ur Rahman, the eldest son of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, and brother of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, passed away on Tuesday.

Mr Rahman was being treated at a private hospital in Karachi. According to the hospital report, he was suffering from lung cancer.

Mr Rahman was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. 

