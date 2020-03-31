Publisher Jang Group Mir Javed ur Rahman passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Chairman and Printer Publisher Jang Group, Mir Javed ur Rahman, the eldest son of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, and brother of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, passed away on Tuesday.
Mr Rahman was being treated at a private hospital in Karachi. According to the hospital report, he was suffering from lung cancer.
Mr Rahman was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.
KARACHI: Chairman and Printer Publisher Jang Group, Mir Javed ur Rahman, the eldest son of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman, and brother of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, passed away on Tuesday.
Mr Rahman was being treated at a private hospital in Karachi. According to the hospital report, he was suffering from lung cancer.
Mr Rahman was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.