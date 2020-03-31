close
Tue Mar 31, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 31, 2020

Armeena Khan celebrates birthday in self-isolation

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 31, 2020
Armeena Khan shared adorable photos on social media from her birthday

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan celebrated her 33rd birthday in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sherdil actress shared the photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Birthday in self-isolation.”

She extended thanks to her parents saying that “Thanks mom, dad, Aunty for making it special for me.”

“So grateful for everything,” Armeena further said.

On Twitter she wrote, “My sis just dropped these off at the door - homemade cupcakes I feel special. Yes, It very much is a quarantine b’day.”

The actress received love and greetings from fans and followers on social media.

