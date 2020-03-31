Armeena Khan celebrates birthday in self-isolation

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan celebrated her 33rd birthday in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The Sherdil actress shared the photos on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Birthday in self-isolation.”

She extended thanks to her parents saying that “Thanks mom, dad, Aunty for making it special for me.”

“So grateful for everything,” Armeena further said.



On Twitter she wrote, “My sis just dropped these off at the door - homemade cupcakes I feel special. Yes, It very much is a quarantine b’day.”

The actress received love and greetings from fans and followers on social media.