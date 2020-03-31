close
Tue Mar 31, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 31, 2020

Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passes away

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 31, 2020

Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah has breathed his last, Indian media reported on Monday.

 Abdullah was reportedly admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital situated in Mumbai a few days back owing to health complications. 

As per various reports, Abdullah died of lung infection at the hospital, while the details are still awaited. 

Salman Khan on Monday  posted his nephew's  throwback  photo on social media with the caption:  "Will always love you..."

Though Abdullah did not have any connection with the Bollywood, the news has left the entire film industry in shock. He often appeared in numerous pictures and videos shared by Salman Khan on his social media handles.

 Abdullah had a good physique just like Salman Khan and served as a fitness inspiration for many people out there. He had his own loyal fan base which is evident from millions of comments that have been pouring right now on Salman’s posts. 

A few months back, the Bharat actor had shared a video with Abdullah on social media that instantly went viral. He could be seen holding his well-built nephew on his shoulders and speaking to the camera.


