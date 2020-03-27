close
Fri Mar 27, 2020
World

Web Desk
March 27, 2020

Queen Elizabeth's birthday: Buckingham Palace says parade will not go ahead in traditional form

World

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 27, 2020

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth celebrates her birthday on April 21. A   large parade of soldiers  known as  Trooping the Colour was to be held this on June 13 year as part of her birthday celebrations..

Keeping in view the situation created b the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace has decided that the parade will not go ahead in its traditional form in light of restrictions on social gatherings. 

“In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance,” the statement said.

