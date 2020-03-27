CM Punjab takes notice of coronavirus patient's death due to alleged lack of medical attention

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar ordered an investigation into the death of a patient at Mayo Hospital reportedly due to lack of medical attention.

The patient in question was a 73-year-old, who was shown tied helplessly to his bed according to a video on social media. In the hospital’s isolation ward, the patient could be heard asking for medical staff to tend to him, but his hands and feet were tied to the bed.

The patient was allegedly not given medication, oxygen or adequate medical attention by the staff, following which he reportedly succumbed to the symptoms.

Hamid Mir also raised the subject in his tweet.

After the patient’s death, CM Punjab ordered a ‘detailed inquiry’ from the concerned officials. “Strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty,” said the tweet by the Government of Punjab Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Mayo Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Asad Aslam claimed that the patient died of a heart attack.

The doctors lamented that they have not been provided medical kits to deal with the strenuous situation, which is why they cannot tend to patients.

Due to the situation, the hospital administration began action against Senior Registrar Dr Sheheryar for refusing to treat patients without protective gear.

Earlier on Friday, 11 new cases were reported in Punjab. Spokesperson for the Punjab government, Musarrat Cheema, announced that the 11 new cases have been confirmed, increasing the provincial tally to 419.