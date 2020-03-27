close
Fri Mar 27, 2020
March 27, 2020

Coronavirus not stopping William, Kate Middleton from performing their duties

Fri, Mar 27, 2020
Prince William, Kate Middleton having moved to Norfolk and avoiding public appearances since March 19

As the United Kingdom, much like the rest of the globe, goes under a lock down, luminaries around the world are still finding ways to give back to the world.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are amongst those who are keeping their work for the public service going stronger than ever before during these catastrophic times.

Despite the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge having moved to Norfolk and avoiding public appearances since their visit to the NHS111 on March 19, they will still be doing all they can help out.

View this post on Instagram

Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. • The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. • But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good. • Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. • They need our support as much as we need theirs. • All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable. • That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus. • — The Duke of Cambridge

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express, that the royal pair will be continuing their efforts to help out as a “considerable responsibility” to “boost morale.”

"Their movements are obviously followed avidly by the press and social media, and they are certain to rise to the challenge of boosting morale whilst complying with the behavior recommended by the government,” he said.

Another royal commentator, Katie Nicholl said that during these testing times, it will also be expected of William to “step up into statesman role.” 

