Coronavirus not stopping William, Kate Middleton from performing their duties

As the United Kingdom, much like the rest of the globe, goes under a lock down, luminaries around the world are still finding ways to give back to the world.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are amongst those who are keeping their work for the public service going stronger than ever before during these catastrophic times.

Despite the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge having moved to Norfolk and avoiding public appearances since their visit to the NHS111 on March 19, they will still be doing all they can help out.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express, that the royal pair will be continuing their efforts to help out as a “considerable responsibility” to “boost morale.”



"Their movements are obviously followed avidly by the press and social media, and they are certain to rise to the challenge of boosting morale whilst complying with the behavior recommended by the government,” he said.

Another royal commentator, Katie Nicholl said that during these testing times, it will also be expected of William to “step up into statesman role.”