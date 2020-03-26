"Friends": Courteney Cox says she doesn't remember being on the show

Courteney Cox fans have been taken aback by her shocking admission that she doesn't remember being on "Friends" despite appearing on the sitcom for 10 years.

Talking to Jimmy Kimmel from her home amid the coronavirus outbreak, Courteney said: "I don't remember even being on the show. I have such a bad memory."

The actress who played Monica Geller in the show added: "I remember obviously loving everybody there and having fun, and I remember certain times in my life that I was there, but I don't remember episodes!"

Courteney revealed that she is using her time in self-isolation to watch "Friends".

"I decided during this time – you know, people love the show so much – I decided to binge-watch Friends," she said, adding that "I just started season one, it's really good!"

Just days after Friends reunion was confirmed by the show's cast, it was put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic.

The special episode was due to feature all the six main characters from the show.

