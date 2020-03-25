close
Wed Mar 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Business

Web Desk
March 25, 2020

Dollar reaches 161.60 in inter-bank market

Business

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 25, 2020

The dollar has reached Rs161.60 in the inter-bank market after it surged by Rs2.60 at the end of the day, the state bank reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the open market, the dollar exchange rate was Rs160 after rising Rs1.50.

On March 24, a Rs94.6-million foreign investment was made in the government's T-Bills.

Foreign investors have sold nearly Rs1.50 billion worth of T-bills in March, whereas foreign investment in the T-bills from July 1 to March 24 stands at Rs1.60 billion.

Latest News

More From Business