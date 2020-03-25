Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor’s drama serial ‘Mehar-Posh’ coming soon

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimor will share screens in Geo TV’s upcoming romantic drama serial Mehar-Posh.



The actress revealed the name of her upcoming romantic drama serial on Instagram.

Ayeza took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo from behind the scenes of the drama and disclosed its name.

She captioned it “Mehar-Posh” adding that the serial will be soon making its way to small screens.

Ayeza Khan will essay the role of Mehru while Danish Taimoor will play the role of Shahjahan in Mehar-Posh.



The drama serial aims to address stigmas and stereotypes associated with divorce.

A presentation of 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama is directed by Mazhar Moin.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple's upcoming drama serial ever since the project was announced.