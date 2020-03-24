Taylor Swift spotlights charity, shuns Kanye West as leaked phone call exposed rapper

American singer Taylor Swift has put all her energy for charity during the coronavirus pandemic instead of her years-old clash with rapper Kanye West that reignited after famous phone call between the two music icons leaked.

On Monday, the singer turned her attention toward action for donations to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

"Instead of answering those who are asking about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters," she shared on Monday, linking to the Feeding America donation page.

"The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I've been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis," she wrote.

Taylor fans have branded Kim and Kanye ‘liars’ after the full version of the infamous phone call between the rapper and the singer was leaked, demanding them to ‘address the phone call’.



Back in 2016, West premiered the song "Famous" which contained a controversial lyric about Taylor Swift: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that (expletive) famous."



According to West, the inflammatory line was approved by Swift. Swift said she never heard the "made that (expletive) famous" lyric before the song was released.

Over the weekend new, unverified footage of a longer phone call between West and Swift seems to corroborate Swift's claims the she did not approve of being called an expletive in the song.