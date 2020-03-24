'Little Women' actress Christy McGinity's baby dies after premature birth

All hearts go out to Little Women's star Christy McGinity and her boyfriend, Gonzalo Justo Carazo, following the sad death of their newborn baby girl Violet.



In a statement shared with media, the parents mourned their newborn. McGinity and her new man lost their daughter after she was born premature at only 33 weeks — seven weeks early.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels. We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl, and, for that, we are forever thankful. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated.”



