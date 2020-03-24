close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 24, 2020

'Little Women' actress Christy McGinity's baby dies after premature birth

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 24, 2020

All hearts go out to Little Women's star Christy McGinity and her boyfriend, Gonzalo Justo Carazo, following the sad death of their newborn baby girl Violet.

In a statement shared with media, the parents mourned their newborn. McGinity and her new man lost their daughter after she was born premature at only 33 weeks — seven weeks early.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we send our baby girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels. We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby girl, and, for that, we are forever thankful. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated.”


Latest News

More From Entertainment