David Cruz, Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend, dies

Jennifer Lopez's David Cruz, ex-boyfriend and childhood sweetheart , died on Saturday after suffering from a heart disease.

He was 51. According to a report, David died at a hospital in New York on Saturday due a heart problem.

His relationship with J-Lo started in 1984 and they began dating when the singer was just 15 years old. Their relationship ended in 1994.

Talking to TMZ, David's longtime partner, Isa, said " ‘He was kind and loving. He never held on to anything and was always very open,’ she said. ‘He was a devoted father, he helped raise his step-son who is now in the Marines. He loved the Yankees and Knicks.’

She further said, ‘He loved going to the theatre with me. My favorite moment was family date night, because it wasn’t just special for me but for the kids as well. ‘He always made sure to end things with an “I love you.”