close
Mon Mar 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 24, 2020

David Cruz, Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend, dies

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Mar 24, 2020

 Jennifer Lopez's David Cruz, ex-boyfriend and childhood sweetheart ,  died on Saturday after suffering from a heart disease.

He was 51. According to a report, David died at a hospital in New York on Saturday due a heart problem.

His relationship with J-Lo started in 1984 and they began dating when the singer was just 15 years old. Their relationship ended in 1994.

Talking to TMZ, David's longtime partner, Isa, said " ‘He was kind and loving. He never held on to anything and was always very open,’ she said. ‘He was a devoted father, he helped raise his step-son who is now in the Marines. He loved the Yankees and Knicks.’

She further said, ‘He loved going to the theatre with me. My favorite moment was family date night, because it wasn’t just special for me but for the kids as well. ‘He always made sure to end things with an “I love you.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment