SBP changes bank timings amid coronavirus outbreak, asks branches to stay open

KARACHI: Banks across Pakistan were to continue functioning with their critical staff but operate only from 10am to 4:30pm, effective March 24 [Tuesday], the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said Monday, amid a growing coronavirus pandemic.

There have been six coronavirus deaths in the country so far, while nearly 900 people have been infected with the virus.

In its circular, the SBP said: "All branches/ work places will remain open, throughout Pakistan with bare minimum staff for ensuring the continuity of essential banking services.

"Under this arrangement, from March 24, 2020, branches/ work places will open (from Monday to Friday) at 10:00 am and close at 4:30 pm till further instructions by SBP.

"SBP is constantly evaluating the situation and implementing a number of measures to ensure the continuity of banking services during these difficult times,” the circular read.

It added that should a coronavirus case emerge at the premises of a branch, then it should be closed temporarily after intimation to the relevant authorities.

“The guidelines issued by World Health Organization, the Government of Pakistan and the Provincial Governments shall be implemented, in letter and spirit, to ensure the safety and health of employees & customers and cleanliness at the workplace,” the circular added.