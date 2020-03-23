Feroze Khan helps the underprivileged with ration bags during lockdown

Feroze Khan has announced to help the poor people by distributing ration bags among them during the lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.



The Khaani actor made this announcement on his Instagram Story and has asked the others contribute in this good cause if they want to do so.

He wrote, “Anyone wants to contribute in ration bags. It can be zakat also. I am getting ration bags made of basic necessities.”

"Pls contact me if anyone is interested to contribute," he further said.

He also gave the details of each ration bag he was preparing.

"Ata (flour) 5 kg, daal (pulses) 2 kg, oil three kg, suger 2 kg and 2 kg rice,” he said and added that each bag will price Rs1750.

Later, he informed his fans that over 1100 bags have been sent out already.

Recently, Feroze Khan announced to quit the showbiz industry to embark on spiritual journey.