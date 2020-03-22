Justin Timberlake opens up about his and Britney Spears' iconic 2001 denim look

Ddefending his and Britney Spears' iconic 2001 denim look, Justin Timberlake has revealed that he was young and in love,

The singer does not regret his decision of rocking denim on denim look with Britney Spears at the 2001 American Music Awards. Even though the look was, beyond doubt, a controversial choice then and is still considered a fashion disaster.



The 39-year-old, in an interview, said: “You do a lot of things when you’re young and in love.”

The singer still stand on his decision where he maintained his decade-old decision to wear all denim on the red carpet.

While Bass agreed that “denim on denim is kind of popular,” he wasn’t all for wearing it to a big event.



Even though the look was, beyond doubt, a controversial choice then and is still considered a fashion disaster, the 39-year-old singer is sticking by his decision.