Sat Mar 21, 2020
Web Desk
March 21, 2020

Pakistani actress Meera discusses coronavirus outbreak in latest video

Web Desk
Sat, Mar 21, 2020

Film star Meera recently posted a video message on social media to create awareness about the  novel coronavirus that has killed thousands of people across the world. 

The actress spoke about how the  the break started  and spread across the world.

Then she goes on to suggest measures that could prevent the deadly virus  :

Here is what she said in her video message:

 "Coronavirus is a virus that has gone to become a pandemic across the world.

the cause of this is behind lack of hygine practicies in vet markets across china.

A solution to this would be halal eating and sanitation that would prevent this kind of behavior"


