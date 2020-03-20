Vanessa Hudgens looking to do some damage control after coronavirus remarks

Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens has been facing the wrath of the world ever since her ‘insensitive’ coronavirus comments went rife.

The 31-year-old Bad Boys for Life star, following the contention that came her way over the infamous video, is looking to make amends and win back the fans.

An insider spilled to HollywoodLife about how the High School Musical actor is peace offering and is looking to do some much-needed ‘damage control.’

“Vanessa hates that her rant on Instagram took such a life of its own and she now knows that she has to do some damage control,” the source revealed.

“It took a minute to realize that she offended people but she is taking it as a learning experience and is actually hurt that she hurt people. She hopes time will heal all wounds as she is genuinely upset that she upset people. It is not the person she is and she hopes people accept her apology that she has given,” the grapevine explained further.

Another insider while talking to the publication, disclosed: “Vanessa feels terrible for what she said and as much as she wishes she could take it back, she knows she can’t so she’s using it as a lesson.”

“She understands that she has a platform with social media and that her words have power and she needs to choose her words carefully. Vanessa never meant any harm, and of course she is sorry for anybody that she may have offended. She knows we’re all in this together and just wants everyone to stay safe,” the source added.

The actor had earlier found herself tangled in controversy when she, during a live Instagram session, had said: “Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of [expletive].” She went on to add that while people losing their lives to COVID-19 is “terrible” it is also “inevitable.”