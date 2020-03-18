Sophie Turner on first meeting with Joe Jonas: 'I worried that he could be a catfish'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are currently one of the most adored couples around Tinseltown but much like everyone else, their love story also has relateable written all over it.

During an interview with Elle, the 24-year-old Game of Thrones star revealed that she had initially thought that the singer had been “catfishing” her after he direct messaged her on one of her social media accounts.

Recalling how the entire thing had rolled out, the Time Freak actor said: “I was living with my friends in Camden, in a really rough flat— people were always climbing in and out of the windows. When I told my friends, they were like, ‘That’s hilarious. You have to do it! And you have to text us everything he says.'”

However, things turned out to be polar opposites from what the starlet had in mind.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought, ‘He’s gonna be such a [expletive].’ I brought all my guy friends with me to meet him, because in the back of my mind I still worried that he could be a catfish—or I don’t know what. I just wanted my guy friends with me. I had my rugby boys. I was safe,” he said.

When the actual Jonas Brother arrived with no security, the two met up at a “local [expletive] bar with great music.”

She then revealed how the two moved on to have private conversations which “wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t small talk—it was just so easy. And soon we were, like, inseparable.”

The two started dating back in 2016 and exchanged vows first in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019 and once again in a formal ceremony two months later in South of France.