Wed Mar 18, 2020
March 18, 2020

Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir’s wedding: In pictures

Wed, Mar 18, 2020
Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir's wedding in pictures

Pakistan’s most adored celebrity couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali tied the knot in a simple ceremony in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last week.

Shortly after their wedding ceremony, stunning photos of Sajal and Ahad started pouring in on social media which have won the hearts of fans.

The Aangan stars treated their fans with adorable inside glimpses from their big day on their respective Instagram handles.

️ PC @mahamiqbalbosan

That smile ️ #merishadihogaye #inabudhabi

Check out Sajal and Ahad Raza’s wedding photos below: 

Sajal Ali with Ahad Raza Mir's Family: Social Media
Sajal with her father
Ahad Raza with father-in-law
Sajal with friends and sister
Sajal with sister Saboor Ali
Sajal with Ahad and his family


