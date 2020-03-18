Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir’s wedding: In pictures

Pakistan’s most adored celebrity couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Ali tied the knot in a simple ceremony in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last week.



Shortly after their wedding ceremony, stunning photos of Sajal and Ahad started pouring in on social media which have won the hearts of fans.

The Aangan stars treated their fans with adorable inside glimpses from their big day on their respective Instagram handles.

Check out Sajal and Ahad Raza’s wedding photos below:



