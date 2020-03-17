PSL 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

The Pakistan Super League has been called off with the knockouts to go, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

The knockout matches of PSL were scheduled to be played in Lahore today, however, the remaining matches including Wednesday’s final has been called off.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was in agreement with the PCB and added that the decision should have been given a week ago as matches, which were being played behind closed doors, had lost their charm.

"It is at this time of hour we needed to do what the world was doing. The PCB should have called off the tournament a week ago as without the crowd it was no fun," Akhtar said.

Former cricketer Sikander Bakht suggested that the unfinished tournament can be concluded before the start of the next year.

He said that despite the incomplete tournament, the PSL 2020 "achieved its target of showing the world that Pakistan is safe to stage major tournaments"

In the first semi-final Multan Sultans were set to face Peshawar Zalmi at 2pm at the Gaddafi Stadium, while Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars were set to face each other in the evening fixture.

The final of the tournament was rescheduled to be played tomorrow after the PCB moved the tournament up to March 18 from March 22.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on Monday decided to postpone the upcoming one-day international and Test in Karachi for a later date.