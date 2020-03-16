New teaser of Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's Geo's drama serial leaves fans wanting for more

Fans of Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have been eagerly waiting for the couple's upcoming drama serial on Geo Entertainment ever since the project was announced by the 7th Sky Entertainment.

The production house on Monday dropped the third teaser of its new drama serial which features Ayeza and Danish in the lead roles.



The teaser opens with an intense scene in which Mehwish Hayat is dragged out of a house, with a woman accusing her of committing a sin which one of the onlookers suggests merits stoning her.

As the people picks up rocks to throw at the poor wretch played by Ayeza, Danish Taimoor makes a powerful entry.

The teaser instantly became popular with social media users who thought the chemistry between the real life couple is amazing.

A presentation of 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama serial is directed by Mazhar Moin.







