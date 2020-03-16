close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
March 16, 2020

New teaser of Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's Geo's drama serial leaves fans wanting for more

Mon, Mar 16, 2020

Fans of Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have been eagerly waiting for the couple's upcoming drama serial on Geo Entertainment ever since the project was  announced by the  7th Sky Entertainment.  

The production house on Monday dropped the third teaser of  its  new drama serial which features Ayeza and Danish in the lead roles.

The teaser opens with an intense scene in which Mehwish Hayat is dragged out of a house, with a woman accusing her of committing a sin which one of the onlookers suggests merits stoning her.

As the people picks up rocks to throw at the poor wretch played by Ayeza, Danish Taimoor makes a powerful entry.

The teaser instantly became popular with social media users who thought the chemistry between the real life couple is amazing.

A presentation of 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama serial is directed by Mazhar Moin.



