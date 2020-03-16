Jennifer Aniston's friendly bond with Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh teases Angelina Jolie: report

Brad Pitt and her ex-wife Jennifer Aniston are still in news about their reunion and rumours are high claiming that the duo have plan to start family together.

In her attempt to get closer with Pitt's children, the 'Friends' alum is reportedly building a friendly bond with Shiloh and has helped bag an acting gig in her upcoming movie. The move apparently did not go down well with Angelina Jolie.

Although the reports haven't been confirmed, dubious sources claim Brad and Jennifer are back together and taking some bold steps to get reunited forever.

While the duo is yet to address these claims, the international outlet also claims that Jennifer is getting extra friendly with one of Brad and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and she has helped the 13-year-old land an acting gig.

As per report, the 'Friends' actress has apparently Shiloh land a role in 'The Goree Girls', a movie which stars Jennifer. It's claimed that Shiloh has been thinking about a career in acting. However, Angeline allegedly wanted the youngster to focus on her studies first.



When Angelina learned that Shiloh has landed a gig, that too in a movie featuring Jennifer, she did not take it well. “After Jen revealed there was a small role for Shiloh, Brad managed to get Angelina to agree on the basis filming wouldn’t interfere with her studies.

But Ange is apparently furious – even more so given her daughter will be starring alongside Brad’s first wife,” the source told the international magazine.