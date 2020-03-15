Prince William, Prince Harry ‘won’t get back to the way they were’

Prince William and Prince Harry have been dealing with a rather rocky relationship ever since news of their royal exit initially came out and it seems to have continued on.



However, it appears as though Prince Harry has no plans on backing down as he is gearing up to jet off to Canada to reunite with his ladylove and son.

Even though many may believe that a bit of geographical distance might do the brothers some good and allow them the opportunity to cool down, a royal source revealed to PEOPLE that this happy ending might not be in the books at this current moment.

The source was quoted saying, "[Their relationship is] forever changed. They won’t get back to the way they were."

Part of this is due to Prince Harry’s eagerness to move onto a new chapter in his life. "Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family.”

The source also went on to say, "They will be spending time in California and in Canada. He’s not looking back."

This has ended up causing a massive strain on the brothers' relationship, however Prince Harry and Meghan are excitedly preparing for the new chapter in their life.

The source explained, “This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted—to create their own life. It’s got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the UK and go down their own path."