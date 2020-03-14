Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eyeing future in LA to 'create their own life' away from royal roots

As their final days as senior members of the British royal family draw closer to the end, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now eyeing the future.

As per the latest intel of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the two are looking towards California to call their home after spending the past few months in Canada with their son Archie.

According to a grapevine speaking to PEOPLE, “This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted — to create their own life.”

“It’s got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the U.K. and go down their own path,” the insider added.

“They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too. They’ll likely have houses in both places,” it was further revealed.

The couple may have opted Hollywood as their future home as the 38-year-old former Suits star already has her close friends and family residing in the city, on whom she could rely as the pair enter the next big phase of their life away from their past royal roots.

Meghan, earlier, had also penned her love for LA in her lifestyle blog The Tig, saying: “I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach or a few avocados.”