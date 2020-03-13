Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hold farewell luncheon at Frogmore for staff

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been keenly tying up loose ends after their final rounds of royal engagements came to a close.

Reportedly, the couple wished to bid farewell to their staff in a grand manner and in order to do that, they held a staff lunch at their Frogmore Cottage.

According to a report by Page Six, the couple gathered all 15 of their former employees at The Goring Hotel in London and treated them all to a “surprise festive” meal.

A source close to the royal family revealed details of the event and stated that this luncheon is not the only event the couple held in honour of their staff.

The source was quoted as saying, “Harry and Meghan have often done fun things like throwing pizza parties or hiring ice cream trucks for their staff, but they wanted to do something special going into this last week together," the source reportedly said. “They toasted the team and thanked them for everything they have done. Some of the staffers cried."

The source further went on to add, “They’ve all been through so much together and the staff have been working around the clock to make sure this last visit [to the UK, to wrap up their roles as senior royals] was as seamless as possible. Meghan and Harry really wanted to show their appreciation, they know how hard everyone has worked.”