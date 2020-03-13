Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal exit 'unnecessarily cruel'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been left to deal with a large amount of emotional turmoil and upheaval as they try to tie up loose ends in the UK, according to official reports.

According to Page Six, a top royal expert revealed, “To say they were crushed is an understatement.” The couple were of the opinion that the exit was “unnecessarily cruel."

“They knew something had to change, but they also didn’t want to stop supporting the queen," the source explained.

However, "One can’t help but wonder if things might have been different if a family member or two had stood up for them during the darkest times.”

Omid Scobie, Bazaar.com’s royal editor, spoke as a member of the prince’s inner circle, revealing that the couple felt the drama surrounding their exit “wasn’t necessary" and added that they were forced to take matters into their own hands.

"While recent tabloid coverage has made it seem like the Sussexes’ half-in-half-out bid was about wanting it all, the reality was a couple who were left with no other choice but to create their own change after being left to fend for themselves against impossible circumstances — even during her pregnancy.”

Scobe reveals that the couple is “very much hurting” after having to say goodbye on such a bitter note. Not only that, Prince Harry bore a major brunt of the heartache as he was forced to turn away his military honours, and for him that is “a wound that will take time to heal.”

“Giving up his royal duties has resulted in his military honors coming to an end — a particularly tough pill to swallow and something that has been just as difficult for his wife to witness. It is, a source close to the couple tells me, a wound that will take time to heal for Harry,” she explained.

Writing about their last few days as senior royals, Scobie wrote, “To say they were crushed is an understatement. It’s a decision that the couple still feel wasn’t necessary, but also wasn’t a surprise, given the lack of support they received as they were relentlessly attacked by sections of the British press with almost daily mistruths and hateful commentary.

She concluded by saying, “For a couple who only ever wanted to focus on their work and bring good to the world, it seems like an unnecessarily cruel ending to their royal lives. Forced to give up roles they’re incredibly proud of after sacrificing so much to get there.”