Pregnant Katy Perry reveals she was not ready to have kids few years ago

Katy Perry is blooming during her extremely exciting pregnancy and is getting candid about it in all the interviews that she has been giving lately.

The singer recently opened up about how she was not ready to have a baby a couple of years ago, during an interview with Australia’s Fifi, Fev and Byron radio show.

"I was that girl, or am still that girl, that had that box, the baby clothes before there was the thought, or even an Orlando Bloom. I'm excited about that and like I said, I have two nieces and one nephew that I'm obsessed with," she said.

The Fireworks singer added, "I think, definitely, everything's changing. I wasn't ready a couple years ago, and I did the work to get ready and now I'm really ready. I see a baby and I'm like [makes gaga face]. It's just time for me and it's the right time."

When asked if she has baby names in mind, she replied, "Yeah, of course. I've strategized a record before, and my life and my career. There's been some thoughts in some of these things."

As for Orlando Bloom having a say in picking out names, Katy joked, “We make him think he does. That's how you do it," before adding, "No, of course he does! He's incredible. That's why we're on this journey."